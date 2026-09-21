Shreyas Iyer & Co forced to miss training due to Typhoon Dujuan; will it affect India vs Japan one-off T20I in Sano?

Typhoon Dujuan may play a part during the historic India vs Japan T20I on Tuesday after it prevented the Shreyas Iyer-led side from training on the eve of the one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Stadium. A large typhoon was moving towards East Japan's Pacific Coast on Monday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides, Kyodo News reported.

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Typhoon Dujuan is projected to pass near Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from the evening to late Monday, as per Japan's weather agency. Downpours stemming from linear rainbands could also take place in the Kanto-Koshin region in the east and Tokai region of Central Japan. The cricket stadium falls under Kanto region.

The year's 25th typhoon has already disrupted transportation, forcing the closure of parts of highways in the middle of a five-day holiday period. The typhoon, located about 110 kilometers west-southwest of Hachijo Island, was moving northeast at a speed of 20 km per hour.

It means, the Indian team will head into the game without a final opportunity to get familiarised with the local conditions.

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Sano weather forecast on September 22 According to Accuweather, there is 83% chances of precipitation on the match-day with a 17% probability of thunderstorms. Close to two hours of rain is expected throughout the day, with a 52% cloud cover. The temperature will be around 30 degrees. “Humid with peeks of sunshine; a couple of afternoon showers,” the weather report said.

Sano weather forecast on September 22

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Typhoon Dujuan impacts Asian Games 2026 Typhoon Dujuan has definitely had an impact at the ongoing Asian Games. The weather office predicts some impact for later on Monday and as a precaution organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition until Tuesday. The typhoon, moving northward, could bring heavy rain through Tuesday in eastern and northeastern Japan.

A linear rainband may form over Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in