Shreyas Iyer & Co forced to miss training due to Typhoon Dujuan; will it affect India vs Japan one-off T20I in Sano?

Typhoon Dujuan may play a part during the historic India vs Japan T20I on Tuesday after it prevented the Shreyas Iyer-led side from training on the eve of the one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Stadium. A large typhoon was moving towards East Japan's Pacific Coast on Monday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides, Kyodo News reported.
Typhoon Dujuan is projected to pass near Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from the evening to late Monday, as per Japan's weather agency. Downpours stemming from linear rainbands could also take place in the Kanto-Koshin region in the east and Tokai region of Central Japan. The cricket stadium falls under Kanto region.
The year's 25th typhoon has already disrupted transportation, forcing the closure of parts of highways in the middle of a five-day holiday period. The typhoon, located about 110 kilometers west-southwest of Hachijo Island, was moving northeast at a speed of 20 km per hour.
It means, the Indian team will head into the game without a final opportunity to get familiarised with the local conditions.
According to Accuweather, there is 83% chances of precipitation on the match-day with a 17% probability of thunderstorms. Close to two hours of rain is expected throughout the day, with a 52% cloud cover. The temperature will be around 30 degrees. “Humid with peeks of sunshine; a couple of afternoon showers,” the weather report said.
Typhoon Dujuan has definitely had an impact at the ongoing Asian Games. The weather office predicts some impact for later on Monday and as a precaution organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition until Tuesday. The typhoon, moving northward, could bring heavy rain through Tuesday in eastern and northeastern Japan.
A linear rainband may form over Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.