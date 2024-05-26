Shreyas Iyer drops bomb ahead of IPL 2024 final, says ‘no one’ paid attention to his injury concerns after ODI World Cup
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said that he had struggled after the ODI World Cup 2023 and taken a break due to injury concerns.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final on May 26. The much-awaited match, which will take place at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will decide who’ll lift the trophy - KKR captain Shreyas Iyer or SRH skipper Pat Cummins?