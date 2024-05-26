Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final on May 26. The much-awaited match, which will take place at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will decide who’ll lift the trophy - KKR captain Shreyas Iyer or SRH skipper Pat Cummins?

However, ahead of the IPL 2024 final, the KKR skipper dropped a bomb by claiming that his injury concerns had not been addressed appropriately.

After the ODI World Cup 2023, Iyer suffered a back injury and performed poorly in matches in South Africa and at home against England. Due to his poor form, he was dropped from the Test team.

Following this, the young batter took a break from cricket to recover from his injury. He then came back to play in the Ranji Trophy. However, the BCCI did not offer him a central contract.

“I was definitely struggling after the World Cup, in terms of the longer format. When I raised my concern, no one was agreeing to it. But at the sane time the competition is with myself," Shreyas said ahead of the IPL final.

“When IPL was approaching, all I wanted to see to it that I can put my best foot forward and whatever planning or strategising we did before, we executed it to the best of our abilities. The transformation from red-ball cricket to white-ball is difficult as a batsman, but once you get used to it, you match with the other teams," he added.

Shreyas Iyer in World Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer delivered the best performance by an Indian No. 4 batter in a World Cup, scoring 530 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66.25. He hit three 50s and two 100s, playing a key role in India's 10 straight wins to reach the final.

