Shreyas Iyer drops catch: Anushka Sharma reacts, meme fest starts on social media during IND vs NZ final

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s dropped catch during the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final has gone viral. The match, held on March 9 in Dubai, had a crucial moment when Iyer missed an important catch.

The Bollywood actress, who happens to be Virat Kohli’s wife, is present at the stadium. She was caught on camera looking disappointed, and her reaction quickly spread across social media.

It was not the only reaction that flooded social media. Indian cricket fans have started sharing memes about the drop catch. Rachin Ravindra, looking dangerous at that time, got a lifeline with that drop.

Shreyas Iyer, however, did not have to fret long. In a crucial moment, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Rachin Ravindra with his very first ball of the final. Bowling a googly from over the wicket, he deceives Ravindra.

The southpaw misread the turn while staying on the back foot. The ball spun in sharply, sneaked past the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Ravindra departed after a solid 37 off 29 balls, leaving New Zealand at 69/2 after 10.1 overs.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra earlier brought up a 50-run partnership at a good scoring rate. In 6.6 overs, Will Young smashed a pull shot for four off Mohammed Shami’s short delivery, sending the ball between mid-wicket and mid-on. New Zealand built a strong start after winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

Advantage India New Zealand lost three crucial wickets in 14 overs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against India. Rachin Ravindra provided early momentum with a brisk 37 off 29 balls. He hit four boundaries and a six before being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Will Young (15 off 23) struggled to accelerate and was trapped lbw by Varun Chakravarthy while Kane Williamson (11 off 14) was caught and bowled by Kuldeep.

