Shreyas Iyer enters elite IPL captain's club headed by MS Dhoni on 100th match as skipper during PBKS vs RCB clash

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer became the fifth captain on Sunday in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to lead in 100 or more matches. Iyer achieved the milestone during Punjab Kings' 12th game in IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala.

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Iyer started his captaincy journey with Delhi Capitals (the Delhi Daredevils) in midway into IPL 2018 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down following just a single win in the first six matches. Although the franchise finished last in that season, Delhi Capitals bounced back under Iyer's leadership the next year, reaching the playoffs, before losing in Qualifier 2.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets sights on breaking huge IPL record during RR vs DC

Iyer delivered once again in IPL 2020, taking his side to the final, before losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. He returned to captaincy again in 2022, this time leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a seventh-place finish. After missing the 2023 season due to injury, Iyer returned with a bang, leading KKR to their third IPL title.

He led Punjab Kings to final in IPL 2025, losing to RCB in the summit clash. Before Iyer, Rohit Sharma (158), Virat Kohli (143) and Gambhir (129) have led their respective teams in more than 100 matches in IPL.

Notably, Dhoni and Rohit are the only two captains to have won five IPL titles each. Gambhir led KKR to two IPL trophies as captain. Only Kohli didn't win any IPL as captain. Dhoni has led in 235 matches in IPL.

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Players to lead in 100 IPL matches

Player Matches Win Loss Tie NR MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant) 235 136 97 0 2 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) 158 87 67 4 0 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 143 66 70 3 4 Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders) 129 71 57 1 0 Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings) 100 54 40 2 3

Shreyas Iyer's reaction to leading in 100th IPL tie Reacting on leading for the 100th time in IPL, Iyer was unaware of the feat. “I seriously had no clue that this was my 100th game as a captain but it feels great. It feels like a great opportunity for me to win my 100th game (as captain),” Iyer said after winning the toss against RCB.

“We're going to bowl. I'm not going by the stats, we're clearly seeing how the games pan out. If we bat and bowl well, the toss doesn't matter. Two changes for us (Harpreet) Brar and Lockie (Ferguson) come in," he added.

RCB ride on Venkatesh Iyer &Virat Kohli's fifties Meanwhile, RCB rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer to manage 222/4 in 20 overs. Batting first, Kohli started from where he left in the last game, with a 37-ball 58. Kohli first forged a 76-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (45) for the second wicket, before establishing a 60-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh.

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After Kohli's dismissal, Venkatesh steered the RCB innings with an unbeaten 73 off 40 balls - his first half-century for the franchise and 13th overall in IPL. Tim David's 12-ball 28 at the end powered RCB past 200-run mark.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in