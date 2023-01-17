Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Shreyas Iyer injured, ruled out of 3-match ODI series against New Zealand

1 min read . 02:32 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer

  • Instead of Iyer, Rajat Patidar will play against New Zealand. India play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on 18 January, 2023.

A day ahead of the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was injured and has been ruled out, informed Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah on 17 January.

As per details, Iyer has a back injury and will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in an official statement.

Instead of Iyer, Rajat Patidar will play against New Zealand. India play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on 18 January, 2023.

Here's the India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

