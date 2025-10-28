Shreyas Iyer injury update October 28: BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia shares scan report

Shreyas Iyer, Team India’s ODI vice captain, sustained a serious injury during the 3rd ODI against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has now shared an update about the cricketer’s health.

A scan done on October 28 has shown “significant improvement”, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia stated.

“Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” Saikia added.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer injury update: Team India vice captain moves out of ICU

Doctors in India and Australia are closely monitoring Shreyas Iyer’s recovery. He suffered a serious spleen injury during the Sydney match. According to reports, Iyer was hospitalised and placed in the ICU after fainting in the dressing room. Scans revealed internal bleeding.

The injury occurred when Iyer took a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. While taking the catch off Harshit Rana’s bowling, he injured his left rib cage.

The BCCI earlier confirmed that he had sustained a laceration to his spleen. However, he was reported to be in a stable condition. He is recovering well under medical supervision.

Iyer was expected to stay in Sydney for up to a week before returning to India. Once discharged, he was likely to rest for a few days and then visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and further assessment.

Suryakumar Yadav on Shreyas Iyer Team India will play their 1st T20 against Australia on October 29. While Iyer is not a part of the squad, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has said Iyer’s improving health is reassuring.

"Now see, we are not doctors. When we saw from outside, when the catch was taken, it looked like it was normal," PTI quoted Surya as saying in Canberra.

"But, none of us were there. Only those who were there can tell what actually happened,” he said.

Also Read | Unfortunate that I never got the opportunity to play under Mahi bhai: Suryakumar Yadav

"Doctors and physios told us that it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely. But, sometimes rare incidents happen to rare talent," SKY added.

Injury in India’s women’s cricket team Meanwhile, there is an injury scare for India’s women’s cricket team. Shafali Verma has replaced Pratika Rawal in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The Indian opener suffered an ankle twist in the final group-stage match against Bangladesh.