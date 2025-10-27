Shreyas Iyer injury update: Team India vice captain moves out of ICU, remains in Sydney hospital after spleen injury

Shreyas Iyer’s injury is being closely examined by doctors in both India and Australia. Iyer is currently admitted to a hospital in Sydney, according to AFP. A doctor assigned by the BCCI is monitoring his condition. A few friends based in Australia are also staying with the vice-captain for India’s ODI team.

Shreyas Iyer suffered a spleen injury during the 3rd ODI between Australia and India last week. The 30-year-old injured his left rib cage while taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling.

Iyer had to leave the field immediately after the injury and did not return for the rest of the innings. The BCCI confirmed that scans revealed a laceration injury to his spleen.

Shreyas ran backwards to complete the catch but had to be escorted off the field soon after. It is not yet known when he will return to India.

Shreyas Iyer was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding. PTI sources said he had fainted in the dressing room soon after, with dangerously low vital signs. Iyer was expected to remain under observation for 2 to 7 days.

He is expected to rest for a few days before visiting the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and a further fitness assessment, AFP added.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately," a source earlier told PTI.

Shreyas Iyer under close supervision Meanwhile, Iyer remains hospitalised under close supervision from BCCI doctors in coordination with Australian specialists. According to the board, Iyer is medically stable and recovering well. However, his exact return date has not been decided yet.

Though India won the 3rd ODI by nine wickets, they lost the series 1-2 after earlier defeats in Perth and Adelaide.

Team India will play their next ODI (against South Africa) on November 30. The next two matches will be played on December 3 and 6, respectively.