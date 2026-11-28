India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has been included in Mumbai’s squad for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), which gets underway in Nagpur on November 30. Iyer will feature under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, who is the captain of Mumbai.
The team enjoyed an impressive campaign, winning six of their seven matches to finish at the top of Group D and secure qualification alongside Vidarbha, as per Cricinfo. The tournament will mark Iyer’s return to competitive action following the white-ball leg of India’s New Zealand tour.
During the series, he guided India to a 3-2 victory in the T20Is and also led the side in the final two ODIs, recording one win and one defeat as India secured the series 3-1. Iyer’s addition further bolsters Mumbai’s formidable batting unit, which already features Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube.
His inclusion could see wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore, who opened the innings earlier in the tournament, move down to the lower middle order. Iyer has been training at the CCI over the past few days and is scheduled to travel to Nagpur with the rest of the squad on Sunday.
Mumbai have been placed in Super League Group B alongside Andhra, Punjab and Rajasthan. They will begin their campaign against Rajasthan on November 30, followed by matches against Andhra on December 2 and Punjab on December 4. The two group toppers will meet in the final.
Mumbai have lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice, with their most recent triumph coming in the 2024-25 season. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, they defeated Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in Bengaluru to claim the title.
|Date
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|November 30
|Rajasthan vs Punjab
|9 AM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|November 30
|Kerala vs Vidarbha
|11 AM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|November 30
|Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai
|1:30 PM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|November 30
|Delhi vs Baroda
|4:30 PM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 2
|Baroda vs Kerala
|9 AM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 2
|Rajasthan vs Andhra Pradesh
|11 AM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 2
|Delhi vs Vidarbha
|1:30 PM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 2
|Punjab vs Mumbai
|4:30 PM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 4
|Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh
|9 AM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 4
|Baroda vs Vidarbha
|11 AM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 4
|Rajasthan vs Mumbai
|1:30 PM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 4
|Delhi vs Kerala
|4:30 PM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|December 6
|Final
|4:30 PM
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
Meanwhile, all the SMAT 2026-27 Super League matches will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, along with the final on December 6.
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