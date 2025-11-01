Shreyas Iyer on the mend! Discharged from hospital, to recover in Sydney — BCCI

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital and will continue his recovery under medical supervision before flying back to India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday. The development comes as a major relief for fans and the team management, with Iyer reportedly making steady progress after sustaining a serious abdominal injury during the ODI series against Australia.

What happened to Shreyas Iyer? The incident occurred during the third ODI against Australia on 25 October 2025, when Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding, resulting in a laceration of his spleen accompanied by internal bleeding.

According to the BCCI, the injury was swiftly detected, and immediate medical intervention ensured that the bleeding was contained through a minor procedure. “The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same,” the board stated.

What is Shreyas Iyer’s current condition? The latest medical update paints a positive picture. “Shreyas Iyer is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” said Dr. Abhijit Salvi Saikia in an official statement.

The statement further added that Shreyas Iyer will remain in Sydney for now. “Iyer will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,” the BCCI confirmed.

The board also expressed gratitude to the medical teams in both countries for their swift and expert care. “The BCCI extended its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury.”

How was Shreyas Iyer performing before the injury? Before the unfortunate incident, Iyer had been in fine form during the Australia series, scoring 72 runs in two games, including a 77-ball 61 in Adelaide, where he forged a crucial century stand with captain Rohit Sharma.

In 2025 alone, Shreyas Iyer’s consistency has stood out. Across 11 ODIs and 10 innings, he has amassed 496 runs at an average of 49.60, striking at 89.53 with five fifties and a top score of 79.

His contributions were vital during India’s ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, where he finished as India’s top run-getter and the second-highest overall, scoring 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, including two half-centuries.

What does this mean for India’s upcoming fixtures? The timing of Shreyas Iyer’s injury raises concerns about his availability for India’s home ODI series against South Africa, which begins on 30 November 2025. With his condition still under medical observation, his participation remains uncertain.

Regarded as one of the cornerstones of India’s middle order alongside KL Rahul and Axar Patel, Iyer’s absence could pose a challenge for the team. His overall record — 2,917 runs in 73 ODIs at an average of 47.81, including five centuries and 23 fifties — underlines his importance to India’s white-ball setup.

A steady recovery ahead for Shreyas Iyer While his immediate return to competitive cricket remains unclear, the signs from Sydney are encouraging. The BCCI’s assurance of Iyer’s stability and improving health offers a glimmer of optimism for Indian fans.