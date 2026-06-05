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Shreyas Iyer likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain for Ireland and England Tour - Report

India will play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28. They will then take on England in five T20Is from July 1 to 11.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated5 Jun 2026, 01:04 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer in action (file photo)
Shreyas Iyer in action (file photo)(Instagram/shreyasiyer96)
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Indian selectors are preparing a major leadership shift in the T20I side. Shreyas Iyer is set to take over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. Notably, the board is also handing a first call-up to 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The moves form part of a bigger plan aimed at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand the same year.

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The T20I squad will be announced on Saturday for the tour of Ireland and England. This will mark India’s first T20I assignment since Suryakumar Yadav led the team to the World Cup title in March.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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