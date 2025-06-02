Shreyas Iyer loses his cool at Shashank Singh in viral video after MI clash: ‘Muhn mat lagna tu mere…’

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was the poster boy of calmness as he led the franchise to their first IPL Final in 11 years with a six off Ashwini Kumar. Even after the match, Iyer remained calm while his teammates exploded in celebrations.

Advertisement

However, a new video has now emerged where Iyer is seen losing his temper at fellow teammate Shashank Singh and even hurling a few abuses. Iyer refused to shake hands with Singh after the match and said ‘Muhn mat lagna tu mere (Don't talk to me)’, accompanied by a few colourful words, if netizens are to believed.

Advertisement

Why did Iyer lose his cool at Shashank Singh? The PBKS skipper hasn't officially revealed the reason for losing his composure so everything is just specualtion at the moment. However, Iyer might have been unhappy with the way Singh lost his wicket.

Notably, Shashank Singh was dismissed on the 4th ball of the 17th over while running casually towards his mark while a direct throw from Hardik Pandya shattered the stumps. With 35 runs needed off 20 runs at this stage, the dismissal of Singh could have turned costly for PBKs.

As it turns out, Iyer kept the PBKS innings going all by himself and nudged even good balls from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult towards the boundary line. It was ultimately during the 19th over of the match that Iyer let himself loose as he took on the left handed Ashwini Kumar as he hit the bowler for four sixes and accumulated a total of 27 runs from his over.

Advertisement