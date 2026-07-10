Shreyas Iyer makes honest admission after India give away T20I series to England; ‘we will be making lot of mistakes’

Shreyas Iyer's reign as Indian T20I captain didn't go as he and the whole Indian think-tank would have wanted. After being humiliated by Ireland last month, the Men in Blue surrendered in front of England in the five-match series on Thursday with a game to spare as the visitors slumped to a nine-wicket loss in the fourth T20I in Bristol.

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While Sanju Samson was dropped after three failures, his replacement and teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first three games in international cricket yielded just 42 runs. Abhishek Sharma did score two fifties to show some form while Ishan Kishan produced another flop show in England after Ireland. Shreyas has been the lone bright light in Indian batting.

Without the likes of senior pros Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav, this Indian team certainly looked a side in transition as a majority of the squad are playing on English soil for the first time in their career. Shreyas admitted that they are bound to make mistakes.

"Absolutely. See, this is the transition phase and we will be making lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realize how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come in the overseas conditions," Shreyas said after England took a 4-0 lead in the series.

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"It's important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually out of it. And I'm sure that there are quick learners in the team. I'm sure they will assess themselves and get back stronger in the next game," added the Indian skipper, still looking for his first win.

Why India lost in 4th T20I vs England? While Shreyas has excelled in winning tosses, but his boys haven't been able to deliver when it mattered. After being bundled out for just 76 in the third game, the Indian batting once again crumbled in the fourth T20I, especially the top three, before the skipper rescued his team with an unbeaten 80.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer sets unwanted captaincy record with winless start

The Indian bowling also looked below par. Despite Arshdeep Singh's dismissal of Jos Buttler, the likes of Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, were all guilty of leaking runs more then necessary. While Krishna, Dube and Yadav conceded 15 runs each in an over, Sundar and Axar gave away 19 runs each in an over.

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Explaining their poor bowling performances, Shreyas made an honest admission of not executing according to the plans. “When we came onto bowling, I just asked our bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible because top of middle-stump and leg-stump, it was very difficult to hit and score boundaries off that,” the Indian captain explained.

"So I think we fell a bit short in terms of our execution. And, yeah, we saw that when we were changing the pace, when we were trying something else, they scored off those loose balls," he added. "Definitely happy with my performance, but see, if it's not on the winning cause, it just goes to the side.

"So disappointed in that aspect because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins. But unfortunately, today wasn't that day. Definitely look forward to the next game," Shreyas said.

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With the series already out of their hands, India will aim for a consolation win in the fifth and the final T20I on Saturday. Post the T20I series, India will play a three-match ODI series under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in