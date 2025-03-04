Ind vs Aus 1st Semi Final: India and Australia—the two powerhouses of world cricket—will face off in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium today. India have a solid history in the tournament, winning the 2013 edition and making it to the final of the 2017 event. Meanwhile, Australia lifted the marquee trophy in 2006 and 2009 and are the reigning champions after beating India on home soil in 2023.

Ahead of today's high-stakes Ind vs Aus match, India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer opened up about playing in the semi-finals.

In a video released by the BCCI, Iyer said, “Tough times don’t last forever, tough players do. When the times are tough, that’s when I like to pull things back. The Gate to Glory is now visible, although the stakes are even higher. Sure, this is just another game, but the desire to win has just doubled. The clock is ticking, the semi-final is around the corner. And the F-Iyer is ignited. See you on the other side.”

Shreyas Iyer in Champions Trophy so far Notably, Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form of late, starting with the ODI series against England at home, in which he scored 78, 44 and 59, respectively, in the three matches.

While Iyer had a lacklustre start to his Champions Trophy campaign, he came into his own from the Pakistan game onwards, scoring 56 runs and playing a crucial role in Virat Kohli’s match-winning effort.

Iyer followed up that innings with another scintillating knock against New Zealand on Sunday when he scored 79 runs, which proved crucial in the end as India chased down a total of 249 runs to defeat the Kiwis by 44 runs.