Shreyas Iyer rushed to Sydney ICU after internal bleeding from rib injury — BCCI says condition stable

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been placed under intensive medical care in Sydney, following a rib cage injury that led to internal bleeding during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia. The 31-year-old, who sustained the injury while taking a spectacular catch, was admitted to hospital shortly after returning to the dressing room as his condition deteriorated.

Witnesses reported that Shreyas Iyer, after successfully completing a difficult running catch from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to wince in pain while clutching his left ribs. Medical staff promptly assessed him before transferring him to a nearby facility for further examination.

PTI reports that subsequent scans confirmed internal bleeding, necessitating urgent hospitalisation of Shreyas Iyer.

“Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately,” the an official familiar with the developments said.

“He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding,” the official added.

BCCI medical team acted swiftly to stabilise Iyer According to those aware of the situation, the BCCI medical team responded without delay after observing fluctuations in Iyer’s vital signs.

“The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon,” the source further stated.

Initially, Iyer was expected to remain out of action for around three weeks; however, medical experts now believe his recovery could take considerably longer.

“Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket,” the source said.