Shreyas Iyer’s boundary-line chat with Akash Ambani during MI clash lights up social media

Punjab Kings have become the first team in IPL 2025 to not only qualify for the playoffs but also secure a top-two spot after defeating Mumbai Indians on Monday. Notably, this marks PBKS’s first playoff appearance in 11 years and the third time a team led by Shreyas Iyer has reached this milestone.

While PBKS’s emphatic win created quite a buzz on social media, one particular incident during the match drew even more attention.

In the 18th over, with Suryakumar Yadav approaching his half-century, cameras caught Iyer—who was fielding near the boundary—leaning over the advertisement board to chat with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani. The details of their conversation remain unclear, but social media quickly lit up with speculation as netizens tried to guess what the two were discussing.

Shreyas Iyer lauds PBKS' young talent: Meanwhile, after the match, Iyer was all praise for PBKS' young talent Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis, who helped the franchise seal their final league stage match of the IPL.

"The way he started was fabulous. It was pleasing to the eye and every individual has been fearless. They tick the boxes in the net sessions and the reflection of it is seen on the ground." Iyer lauded Arya duing his post-match remarks.

In a similar vein while praising Inglis, Iyer said, "He loves playing the new ball, and I wanted him to play more deliveries. And I know he can be disruptive, he is a big match player. Hope he continues the same way. We have a camaraderie from the last few years; he lets me be decisive on the field, and all these things have culminated in a great way. Ecstatic that everything is working."

Notably, Arya's 62 and Inglis' 73 run knocks had set the game for Punjab Kings on Monday as they managed to chase down the total of 185 with relative ease in the end.