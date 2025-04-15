Shreyas Iyer secures ICC Mens Player of the Month Award for March 2025

New Delhi [India] April 15 ANI): Indian batter Shreyas Iyer achieved the accolade of the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025, surpassing competitors Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand, as per a report from ICC.

Iyer emerged as the top run-scorer for India with 243 runs, contributing significantly to India's success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and Pakistan. Iyer's receipt of this award signified that India has claimed it consecutively, with Shubman Gill winning the accolade for February.

Iyer played an integral part in India's 2025 Champions Trophy journey, serving an important function in the middle-order. His exceptional stroke-play helped India navigate the middle overs, and his ability to stabilize the innings while establishing important partnerships was crucial in leading his team to a triumphant campaign.

Iyer expressed his gratitude and honour for being named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. He highlighted the significance of the award, especially in a month when India won the ICC Champions Trophy. He credited his teammates, coaches, and support staff for their contributions to his success.

"I'm truly honoured to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy -- a moment I will cherish forever. Being able to contribute to India's success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief," Shreyas Iyer said as per ICC.