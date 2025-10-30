Shreyas Iyer shares health update after spleen injury: ‘I'm getting better’

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third match against Australia, said he was doing better and is currently on the road to recovery.

Taking to social media, Iyer said, “I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day.”

He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans. “I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” Iyer said.

According to PTI sources, Iyer's family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.

Shreyas Iyer out of ICU, ‘stable’ Shreyas Iyer's health update on his social media handles follows the BCCI's announcement on Tuesday that India's star cricketer had been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is now in a stable condition.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation," said the BCCI in a statement.

They also shared that a repeat scan done on October 28 has shown significant improvement, and said, “Shreyas is on the road to recovery”.

How did Shreyas Iyer get injured? Shreyas Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling.

Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

How long will Shreyas Iyer take to heal? Initially, Shreyas Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but now it appears the recovery period may be longer.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia informed the media that Iyer would take at least six to eight weeks to recover fully. Saikia stated that Iyer is in much better condition, and he is in constant touch with Dr Rizwan (the Indian team doctor who stayed with Iyer in Sydney).

The 30-year-old has already started his normal functioning and is out of danger.

The injury puts his participation in South Africa ODIs starting from November 30 at home in doubt.