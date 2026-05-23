Shreyas Iyer smashes maiden IPL century in LSG vs PBKS clash; social media erupts

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter, Shreyas Iyer finally delivered his long-awaited maiden century in the tournament. His explosive unbeaten knock powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), ending a painful six-game losing streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Lucknow Super Giants had earlier set a competitive target of 196/6 in their full 20 overs. But Punjab Kings chased it down with ease, finishing at 200/3 in just 18 overs. Shreyas Iyer turned the game on its head with a sensational 101 off only 51 balls.
Shreyas Iyer walked in at a crucial juncture and took charge straight away. His innings mixed classy drives, fierce pulls, and towering sixes that kept the crowd roaring. He stayed unbeaten till the end, anchoring the chase and ensuring the required run rate never became an issue.
The real magic happened in the 18th over. Facing Mohsin Khan, Shreyas Iyer waited for a slower ball angled across him. He rocked back in his crease, got under the delivery perfectly, and mowed it flat and hard over the cow corner boundary for a massive six. This shot not only completed his maiden IPL hundred but also clinched the win for Punjab Kings with two overs to spare.
Pure joy followed. Iyer took off his helmet, raised both arms high, and broke into a big smile as teammate Suryansh Shedge rushed in to embrace him. The entire Punjab Kings squad, which had been standing anxiously near the boundary rope, erupted in loud applause the moment the ball cleared the ropes. The six-game losing streak was finally over, and their season had suddenly come back to life.
The moment the match ended, social media platforms went into overdrive. Fans flooded X with praise for Shreyas Iyer’s knock.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.