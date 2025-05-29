Shreyas Iyer still hopeful of winning IPL 2025 despite PBKS' loss to RCB in Qualifier 1; ‘Lost the battle, not the war’

Despite the loss to RCB in Qualifier 1, Punjab Kings aren't out of IPL 2025 as they will get another shot at the final spot. Punjab Kings will face the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on June 1 in Ahmedabad.

Updated29 May 2025, 10:38 PM IST
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer reacts during their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer reacts during their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.(PTI)

Punjab Kings might have lost the Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday but captain Shreyas Iyer is still hopeful of turning the game around in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Having finished at the top of the table after the league stage, many thought their Qualifier 1 clash against RCB would be a thriller.

Instead it turned out to be a low-scoring affair as Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs. RCB romped home with 10 over and eight wickets in hand to book a spot in the final after nine years.

"We have lost the battle, but not the war," Iyer said after the game. “In all the games we have played there there has been some variable bounce. We can't give such reasons because we are professionals at the end of the day and we have to bat according to the situation.”

It was a a total batting disaster from Punjab Kings as none of them could withstand the dominance from Josh Hazlewood (3/22) and Suyash Sharma (3/17). Only three batters managed double digits - Prabhsimran Singh (18), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18).

The skipper didn't want to blame his bowlers but admitted they need to go to the drawing board as far as their batting is concerned. "Not a day to forget, but got to go back to the drawing board. We lost a lot of wickets (in the first innings.)

“There's a lot to go back and study on. I am not doubting on my decisions to be honest. Whatever we did in terms of planning. Outside of the ground whatever (planning) we did was on point. We couldn't execute. Can't even blame the bowlers, as it was a low total to defend. We got to work on our batting especially on this wicket,” added Iyer.

What's next for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025?

Despite the loss, Punjab Kings aren't out of the tournament as they will get another shot at the final spot. Punjab Kings will face the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans (on May 29) on June 1 in Ahmedabad.

