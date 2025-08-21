Shreyas Iyer to become Team India’s ODI captain until 2027 World Cup; BCCI to finalise call after Asia Cup: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer as a possible captain for the Indian ODI team. According to Dainik Jagran, his name is being discussed for a leadership role in one-day cricket. This comes after Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the Asia Cup squad, leaving many bewildered.

Shubman Gill is now the T20 vice-captain for the Asia Cup team led by Suryakumar Yadav. He was earlier made Test captain before the England tour.

SKY, now 34, may soon pass on the role, making Gill the top choice. According to Jagran sources, Shreyas Iyer was nearly selected for the Asia Cup T20 squad. However, he was left out as only 15 players travelled to Dubai.

BCCI officials have held talks on leadership in all formats. Gill, who will turn 26 next month, is being groomed for long-term captaincy.

A BCCI source has told the publication that Gill was chosen as Test captain because no player can captain all three formats continuously. Choosing Gill as the vice-captain in T20 shows that he is being prepared for the future.

While Gill has done well in ODIs, he is not being considered for the ODI captaincy, Jagran reported. A BCCI source has told the publication that though there was an idea of making Gill the captain in all three formats, it is not possible due to the continuous tournaments.

Reports suggest that the ODI series in Australia in October may be the last for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both in their late 30s. They have already retired from T20 and Test cricket.

Jagran added that their decisions about their ODI future will shape the next steps. BCCI and team management see Shreyas Iyer as the likely ODI captain until the 2027 World Cup.

A meeting after the Asia Cup will confirm the plans, where Rohit and Virat will be consulted. Much depends on when Rohit steps aside, but Shreyas is clearly being lined up as India’s long-term ODI captain, according to the publication.

The Gautam Gambhir factor Gautam Gambhir’s “multi-captain theory” goes against choosing Gill as the captain for all three formats. The Team India head coach has said it before that one captain for all formats is better for planning and continuity. But modern cricket’s heavy schedule makes that very hard.