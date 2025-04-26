Shreyas Iyer will have ‘half a dozen points to prove’ in Kolkata, says Sunil Gavaskar ahead of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer will return to his former stomping ground, the iconic Eden Gardens, as Punjab Kings captain in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2025.

Iyer will lead his PBKS side today against the Kolkata Knight Riders, whom he captained to last year's IPL title.

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Iyer “will be fired up” after being left out of the title-winning KKR squad, warning that the Punjab Kings skipper “will have a point to prove. Or maybe half a dozen points to prove.”

Gavaskar warns of Iyer’s motivation Speaking to broadcasters ahead of today’s high-voltage clash, Gavaskar is quoted as saying, “The captain of a winning team not being retained will hurt. No question about it, that will hurt.

"He went for much, much more to PBKS, which is fine—that would have given him a little bit of consolation—but nobody wants to be left out, and that is the thing.

"So clearly, I think he will have a point to prove. Or maybe half a dozen points to prove.”

The defending champions chose not to retain Iyer ahead of the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, despite the stylish right handed batsman playing a pivotal role in helping them lift the 2024 crown.

Iyer’s form amid homecoming Purchased for a record ₹26.75 crore in the mega auction, Iyer has justified the price tag with his leadership and runs.

He has scored 263 runs in eight innings at an average of 43.83 and an eye-watering strike rate of 185.21. His IPL 2025 performances contains three fifties including two blistering knocks of 97* off 42 (Gujarat Titans) and 82 off 36 (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

He also masterminded PBKS’s defence of the lowest total in IPL history against his former employers as PBKS successfully defended 111 against KKR at Mullanpur.

But today's match will be a different ball game for Iyer personally as he will enter KKR's fortress, which cheered his every moment and decision in 2024. triumph last year will now watch him as the opposition leader, adding to the emotional stakes.