Shreyas Iyer's India dethrone England to reclaim no.1 spot in ICC T20I Team Rankings after 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe

The Indian cricket team reclaimed their top spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, following their unassailable 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday. India and Zimbabwe will play the third and final T20I of the series on Sunday to cap off the series.
The development came in after England briefly enjoyed their time at the top of the rankings, after humiliating the reigning world champions 4-0 at home in a five-match series earlier this month. Prior to the England series, India had also lost to Ireland 0-2 in Dublin in a T20I series.
However, the Men in Blue were quick to bounce back, winning by seven wickets and 90 runs in the first and second T20Is respectively against Zimbabwe. India would hope for a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe.
India's batters starred in the second T20I after the team secured a dominant victory in the series opener, where the bowlers laid the foundation and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a record-breaking knock.
After losing two early wickets, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer came together to stitch a 66-run partnership, before Tilak Varma notched up a superb knock. (60 off 29 balls). Kishan top scored with 81 off just 44 deliveries.
Speaking to the reporters post the match, Kishan said, “We were down two wickets, but at the same time, as a batter batting at no.3, your job is to just watch the ball and play your natural game. You also have to understand the wicket; there were a lot of thoughts going on whether we want to end up getting 250, 230 or if the wicket is just about getting 170-180 runs.
“Shreyas Iyer came in, and we just wanted to build a partnership and take the innings deep. And I think we executed our plans in a good manner.” Chasing a tall target of 220, the Chevrons lost five wickets inside the first nine overs and were eventually bundled out for 129.