Shreyas Iyer's shot hits a seagull during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI; Jacob Bethell's gesture wins hearts at Sophia Gardens

In one of the unfortunate incidents in cricket, Shreyas Iyer's shot hit a seagull at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff during India's second ODI against England on Thursday. The incident took place on the third ball of the 33rd over bowled by England pacer Saqib Mahmood.
The English speedster pitched a length ball on outside the off-side stump, to which Shreyas drove it on the up. The ball hit the bird at the cover region and rolled to sweeper cover to ben Duckett. While Shreyas and Washington Sundar completed a run by then, the incident paused the game for a little.
However, it was England opener Jacob Bethell, who took the initiative to pick the injured bird up with his both hands and handed over to a steward near the rope. Bethell's generosity was welcomed by the crowd at the venue, who applauded his gesture with claps.
Earlier, India were sent to bat first after England captain Harry Brook on the toss and opted to bowl first. Spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson, despite making an ODI best 68 during India's six-wicket win in the first ODI was dropped as was paceman Josh Tongue.
Their places were taken by the seam-bowling duo of Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood, with England on a run of 14 defeats in their last 20 ODIs. India, top of the ODI rankings, made one enforced change with Ishan Kishan replacing unwell wicket-keeper KL Rahul.
More to follow…