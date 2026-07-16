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Shreyas Iyer's shot hits a seagull during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI; Jacob Bethell's gesture wins hearts at Sophia Gardens

A seagull was hit by a Shreyas Iyer's cover drive during the second ODI between India and England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The injured bird was handed over to the steward stationed at the venue for the game.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Jul 2026, 08:56 PM IST
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India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second ODI against England.
India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second ODI against England.(AFP)
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In one of the unfortunate incidents in cricket, Shreyas Iyer's shot hit a seagull at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff during India's second ODI against England on Thursday. The incident took place on the third ball of the 33rd over bowled by England pacer Saqib Mahmood.

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The English speedster pitched a length ball on outside the off-side stump, to which Shreyas drove it on the up. The ball hit the bird at the cover region and rolled to sweeper cover to ben Duckett. While Shreyas and Washington Sundar completed a run by then, the incident paused the game for a little.

Also Read | IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer key for India in Cardiff

However, it was England opener Jacob Bethell, who took the initiative to pick the injured bird up with his both hands and handed over to a steward near the rope. Bethell's generosity was welcomed by the crowd at the venue, who applauded his gesture with claps.

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Earlier, India were sent to bat first after England captain Harry Brook on the toss and opted to bowl first. Spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson, despite making an ODI best 68 during India's six-wicket win in the first ODI was dropped as was paceman Josh Tongue.

Their places were taken by the seam-bowling duo of Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood, with England on a run of 14 defeats in their last 20 ODIs. India, top of the ODI rankings, made one enforced change with Ishan Kishan replacing unwell wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

More to follow…

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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