Shreyas Iyer's shot hits a seagull during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI; Jacob Bethell's gesture wins hearts at Sophia Gardens

In one of the unfortunate incidents in cricket, Shreyas Iyer's shot hit a seagull at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff during India's second ODI against England on Thursday. The incident took place on the third ball of the 33rd over bowled by England pacer Saqib Mahmood.

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The English speedster pitched a length ball on outside the off-side stump, to which Shreyas drove it on the up. The ball hit the bird at the cover region and rolled to sweeper cover to ben Duckett. While Shreyas and Washington Sundar completed a run by then, the incident paused the game for a little.

However, it was England opener Jacob Bethell, who took the initiative to pick the injured bird up with his both hands and handed over to a steward near the rope. Bethell's generosity was welcomed by the crowd at the venue, who applauded his gesture with claps.

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Earlier, India were sent to bat first after England captain Harry Brook on the toss and opted to bowl first. Spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson, despite making an ODI best 68 during India's six-wicket win in the first ODI was dropped as was paceman Josh Tongue.

Their places were taken by the seam-bowling duo of Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood, with England on a run of 14 defeats in their last 20 ODIs. India, top of the ODI rankings, made one enforced change with Ishan Kishan replacing unwell wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

More to follow…

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in