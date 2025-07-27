Shubman Gill achieves rare feat in England which Virat Kohli missed by 8 runs; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Yashasvi Jaiswal

sShubman Gill became the fourth Indian to score 700-plus runs in a Test series after the Indian captain entered eighties in the second innings against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. The right-hander had already score a double hundred in the series, alongside two centuries and is well on course for a third ton.

Having started the fourth Test on 607 runs from six innings, Gill could manage only 12 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test. However, his real test came in the second innings when Gill walked out with his team reeling at two wickets down without a run on the board. With KL Rahul by his side, Gill revived India from humiliation.

The duo put on 188 runs for the third wicket before Rahul was trapped by Ben Stokes for a gritty knock of 90 runs. But in the process, Gill became the third Indian to achieve this rare feat. The only other Indians to score 700-plus runs in a Test series were Sunil Gavaskar (twice) and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Interestingly, this record was never been touched by run machine and former India captain Virat Kohli. The right-hander who retired from Tests before the England series, scored a maximum of 692 runs in a Test series against Australia during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), which included four hundreds.

Indians with 700-plus runs in a Test series

Player Runs Opponent Year Sunil Gavaskar 774 West Indies 1971 (Away) Sunil Gavaskar 732 West Indies 1978/79 (Home) Yashasvi Jaiswal 712 England 2024 (Home) Shubman Gill 701* England 2025 (Away)

In the process, Gill also surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf for most runs by an Asian batter in England. Before Gill, the record for mist runs by an Asian batter on English soil was in the name of Yousuf, who had scored 631 runs during Pakistan's tour of England in 2006. That's not all.

Gill also became the first from Asia to score 700 runs in a Test series in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. Kohli held the record previously with his 692 runs in the BGT in 2014-15.

Asian batter with most runs in a Test series in England

Player Year Runs Best Score Shubman Gill (India) 2025 700* 269 Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) 2006 631 202 Rahul Dravid (India) 2002 602 217 Virat Kohli (India) 2018 593 149 Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1979 542 221

Asian batter with most runs in a Test series in SENA countries