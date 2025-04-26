Shubman Gill addresses dating rumours; Gujarat Titans skipper says ’There is no space in my life to be with someone...’

For a while now, Shubman Gill has been at the centre of attention not only for his amazing batting skills but also for off-field reasons.

Advertisement

He's been constantly linked to ‘ridiculous’ dating rumours, with names such as Sara Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan doing the rounds on a regular basis.

However, the Gujarat Titans skipper cleared the air in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, putting all speculation to rest.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill reveals Hrithik Roshan connection

Ridiculous rumours “I mean, I've been single for over three years, and so many speculations and rumours link me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life.

"And I would be hearing rumours that why I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like,” Gill affirmed.

For the 25-year-old star, it’s clear that the focus is firmly on cricket and not romantic distractions.

Advertisement

Also Read | How Gujarat Titans are bringing retro back in IPL 2025

“Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship,” he added.

Advertisement

The bigger picture With no space for a romantic relationship in his life, Gill has his sights set on bigger achievements. He has already lived the dream of lifting an ICC trophy alongside stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India won the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

And the 25-year-old stylish batsman wants more of that. “To do it with players like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai — it’s hard to describe that feeling. Sports is the only thing that crowns you as the best in the world.”

Meanwhile, on the IPL 2025 front, Gill has had a great campaign so far, both with the bat and as captain of GT. He has piled up 305 runs in eight IPL matches at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 153.27 for the table toppers.

Advertisement