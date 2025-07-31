Shubman Gill all set to break 5 massive cricket records in England vs India 5th Test at The Oval

In the England vs India 5th Test at The Oval, Shubman Gill is poised to challenge several major Test cricket records. Let’s take a look.

Most runs by an indian in a single Test series Shubman Gill is close to breaking a big record. Sunil Gavaskar scored 774 runs in 1971 against the West Indies. So far, it is the highest by an Indian in a single Test series.

Gill has scored 722 runs so far. The Indian captain now needs just 53 more to set a new record for most runs by an Indian in a single Test series.

Most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series Shubman Gill is close to breaking another record. Sunil Gavaskar scored 732 runs as captain in the 1978/79 series against the West Indies. That’s the most by an Indian Test captain in one series.

Shubman Gill has already matched it with 722 runs. He needs just 11 more to set a new record for Indian captains.

Most centuries in a Test series Many legendary players, such as Gavaskar, Don Bradman, Jacques Kallis and Virat Kohli have scored 4 centuries in one Test series. Shubman Gill has also scored 4 so far.

If he scores one more, he will become the first Indian to hit 5 centuries in a single Test series. This will make him the record-holder for most hundreds in a Test series.

The record has not been broken since 1955, when Clyde Walcott scored 5 centuries against Australia at home. The West Indian batter made 827 runs in that series.

800+ runs in a series If Shubman Gill goes on to score 800+ runs, he will enter a star-studded elite club. Australia’s Don Bradman holds the record for most runs in a single Test series. He scored 974 runs in 5 matches during the 1930 Ashes in England. Bradman scored 800+ runs three times in his career.

England’s Wally Hammond comes second with 905 runs in the 1928/29 Ashes. Other players who have scored more than 800 runs in a single Test series include Australia’s Mark Taylor (839), Neil Harvey (834) and West Indies’ Viv Richards (829).

3rd Indian captain to finish with a series draw India have won only 3 out of 19 Test series in England. With England leading 2-1, a series win is not possible now. India have drawn a Test series in England only twice, once in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly and once in 2021-22 under Virat Kohli (4 Tests) and Jasprit Bumrah (1 Test).