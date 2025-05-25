Shubman Gill asked to emulate Ajinkya Rahane in India's tour of England; ‘Chance for Gill to become a hero’

Shubman Gill has been handed over the reigns of the Test team as India are set to embark on a gruelling five-match red ball series in England, beginning on June 20.

Gill will lead a new-look Indian Test side, which has seen the veteran trio of R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli call time on their red ball international career over the last few months.

Gill, 25, has an uphill task to guide this inexperienced Indian team on a tough challenge in the pace-friendly conditions of England and former cricketer Mohammed Kaif has some advice for the new captain

Phone Rahane In a video posted on X, Kaif drew comparisons to India's tour to Australia in 2021, in which Rahane lead a young side to a 2-1 win in the four-match series.

"When Rahane was leading India in Australia, before the Gabba Test everyone had said that it is a very young team.

"So, Gill should probably phone Rahane and have a chat, because Rahane had done some brilliant work in that tour with a young side.

"Gill has to do something like that as well,” Kaif said in the video posted on his X account.

Chance to be hero Kaif also felt Gill has a shot at glory since expectations could be low due to the recent exits of the three stalwarts.

“I think this is a chance for Gill to become a hero. He is getting an opportunity to lead a young team in England, and in such cases sometimes the expectations are a bit low. That is something that Gill can use to his benefit,” the former cricketer opined.

India tour of England 2025 A young Indian team is set to embark on a tough tour to England where they will play five Test matches, starting on June 20 at Headingley.

Meanwhile, England have made the best possible start to their summer after they coasted to an innings and 45-run victory over Zimbabwe on Saturday, in the one-off Test at Trent Bridge.

