Shubman Gill will be sent home after the US matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, according to Cricbuzz. A reserve pacer, likely Avesh Khan, might also return home after the June 15 game against Canada in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the publication added. These two have been travelling as reserve players with the Indian team.

Shubman Gill, who typically plays as an opening batter, and pacer Avesh Khan may need to stay back if a regular player gets injured during cricket practice on June 14 or the game the next day.

However, this is unlikely because bad weather in Florida could disrupt the World Cup schedule. Also, Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the squad along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the third opener. Rohit and Virat opened for India in the first three games.

The team will likely rely more on spinners in the Caribbean, so an extra pacer might not be needed. It also means that India’s premium spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, is likely to be included in the team.

Both Shubman and Avesh were in Florida as of June 13, as they flew with the team from New York to Fort Lauderdale on a chartered flight on June 12, the publication added. After their game at Nassau County International Stadium in Long Island, the charter was arranged for both the India and USA teams.

The travels for both the players were planned for the US leg only, unless there were unexpected player injuries, Cricbuzz reported. They went as travelling reserves because it would be hard for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send replacements quickly from India to the US or the Caribbean if a player got injured.

Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed to stay back

Middle-order batter Rinku Singh and pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who have also been in the team as reserves, will stay with the squad and travel to Bridgetown, Barbados, for India's first Super 8 game on June 20 against Afghanistan, according to the publication.

India’s next two games are in Antigua on June 22 (opposition yet to be decided) and St. Lucia on June 24 (against Australia).

