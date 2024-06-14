Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan will be sent back home after June 15 match in T20 World Cup 2024: Report
Shubman Gill will be sent home after the US matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, according to Cricbuzz. A reserve pacer, likely Avesh Khan, might also return home after the June 15 game against Canada in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the publication added. These two have been travelling as reserve players with the Indian team.