Rohit Sharma is all set to meet the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel to finalise India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. While the suspense continues over the potential names in the 15-member squad, India's young star Shubman Gill has backed himself for selection and mentioned his brilliant IPL 2023 season, during which he scored almost 900 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I definitely back myself to make the squad. If I don't back myself after scoring 900 runs last season, then I don't think there would be any point in scoring those runs. It is my dream to be able to represent my country at a world stage in a tournament like that," Shubman Gill said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"My captaincy experience has gone well. I have learned a lot of things. I think Noor and Rashid have been nothing short of magnificent for me as a captain and the team," Shubman Gill added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shubman Gill's remarks came from the reported meeting between Rohit Sharma and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel after the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match on April 27. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the committee will finalise the names of India's 15-member squad during the meeting as the final deadline given by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is May 1.

Shubman, Virat or Yashasvi Sources from the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed confusion regarding the selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, as all three batters play around the same position. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a solid return to his form in IPL 2024 with a century against Mumbai Indians and is back in discussions for the marquee event, which is set to kick off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

In IPL 2023, Shubman Gill slammed 890 runs, including three centuries, and was among the highest run-getters in the cash-rich tournament's 2023 season. In the current season, he has scored 304 runs at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 146.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!