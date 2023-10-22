Shubman Gill becomes fastest to score 2000 runs ODI, beats Hashim Amla, Babar Azam during clash vs NZ at World Cup
Gill accomplished this feat in just 38 innings, which is two innings fewer than South Africa's Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to achieve the same milestone.
Amid India chasing 274 runs against New Zealand in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup at Dharamsala on 22 October, Indian opener Shubman Gill set a new record by becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.
