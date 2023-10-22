Amid India chasing 274 runs against New Zealand in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup at Dharamsala on 22 October, Indian opener Shubman Gill set a new record by becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gill accomplished this feat in just 38 innings, which is two innings fewer than South Africa's Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to achieve the same milestone.

In his name, Gill has six centuries and 10 half-centuries in 37 ODI matches for India so far. However, he couldn't convert his strong start against New Zealand, as he was dismissed on 26 off 31 deliveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gill's moment of glory came in the seventh over of India's run chase against New Zealand, as he needed just 14 runs when he emphatically dispatched a delivery from Trent Boult to the boundary.

The Indian opener is also the highest run-scorer in the calendar year, with 1325 runs to his name in 25 matches so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is known that Gill couldn't start the World Cup as an opener, as he was diagnosed with dengue and missed India's initial two matches in the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan. He made his comeback in a high-profile encounter against Pakistan, where he scored just 16 runs.

India Vs New Zealand: Meanwhile, batting first in Dharamsala, New Zealand was all out at 273 in 50 overs, all thanks to Mohammed Shami's 5-wicket haul.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to field first in the 21st match between India and New Zealand at ICC Men's World Cup 2023 in the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on 22 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) put on 159 to get the innings back on track.

Currently, India has scored 243/5 in 43 overs and needs 31 runs in 42 balls to win the match.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!