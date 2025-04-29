Shubman Gill becomes first-ever captain in IPL history to be replaced as impact substitute during RR vs GT

After scoring a 50-ball 84, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill left didn't take the field in the second innings against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 in Jaipur.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Apr 2025, 12:26 AM IST
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (R) plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill (R) plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. (AFP)

Shubman Gill became the first captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be replaced as an impact substitute when the Gujarat Titans skipper left the field during the innings break against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Gill continued his rich form with a 84-run knock to power Gujarat Titans post 209/4 in 20 overs. However, he was replaced by veteran pacer Ishant Sharma during the second innings of the match. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan led Gujarat Titans in the absence of Gill.

Also Read | Is Shubman Gill dating? GT skipper clears air, reveals how long he’s been single

Before Gill, Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson have been used as impact substitutes by Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals respectively, but they weren't playing ad designated captains in those games.

However, Gill's night was spoilt by a 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who became the youngest to score an IPL hundred. He also became the youngest to score a T20 hundred in the world at 14 years and 32 days.

Why Shubman Gill was used as impact sub?

Gill's sudden disappearance raised a concern among the fans and his well-wishers but the stylish right-hander revealed the exact reason of him leaving the field. “Felt a little back spasm in my back and we have a game couple of days after this, so the physio didn't want to take a chance,” Gill said after the match.

Meanwhile, with his knock against Rajasthan Royals, Gill also rose to the seventh spot in the list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap with 389 runs from nine games including four half-centuries.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill reveals Hrithik Roshan connection

What's next for Gujarat Titans?

After a eight-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans will next host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2.

