Shubman Gill becomes second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score double ton, hundred in same Test; check complete list

Riding on Shubman Gill's 161, India declared their second innings at 427/6, having taken a lead of 180 runs in the first essay. England need 608 runs to win the second Test.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Jul 2025, 09:54 PM IST
India's Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his century against England in second Test.
India's Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his century against England in second Test. (Reuters)

Shubman Gill became the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score a double hundred and a century in the same Test match against England on Saturday. Gill, who scored 269 in the first innings of the second Test, scored 161 in the second to etch his name in the elite list.

Coming after the dismissal of Karun Nair, Gill started from where he left in the first innings to dominate the England bowling. He reached his hundred in 130 balls. Gavaskar had scored 124 and 220 against West Indies in 1971 at Port of Spain.

In the process, Gill also became the third Indian captain after Gavaskar (vs West Indies in 1978) and Virat Kohli (vs Australia in 2014) to score two hundreds in a Test match. The 25-year-old also became the second player after Kohli to score three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain.

List of players with 200, 100 in same Test

PlayerScoresOpponentVenueYear
Doug Walters (AUS)242 & 103West IndiesSydney1969
Sunil Gavaskar (IND)124 & 220West IndiesPort of Spain1971
Lawrence Rowe (WI)214 & 100*New ZealandKingston1972
Greg Chappell (AUS)247* & 133New ZealandWellington1974
Graham Gooch (ENG)333 & 123IndiaLord's1990
Brian Lara (WI)221 & 130Sri LankaColombo (SSC)2001
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)319 & 105*BangladeshChittagong2014
Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)204 & 104*West IndiesPerth2022
Shubman Gill (IND)269 & 161EnglandEdgbaston2025

India set England 608-run target

During his 162-ball innings, Gill plundered 13 fours and eight sixes and forged two century-plus partnerships to put India in total command. The Indian captain stitched 110 runs in 103 balls with Rishabh Pant (65) for the fourth wicket and 175 runs in 208 balls with Ravindra Jadeja (69) for the fifth wicket.

Shoaib Bashir finally got the better Gill when the right-hander hit straight back to the bowler. Meanwhile, India declared their innings at 427/6, having taken a lead of 180 runs in the first essay. England need 608 runs to win the second Test.

 
