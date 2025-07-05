Shubman Gill becomes second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score double ton, hundred in same Test; check complete list

Shubman Gill became the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score a double hundred and a century in the same Test match against England on Saturday. Gill, who scored 269 in the first innings of the second Test, scored 161 in the second to etch his name in the elite list.

Advertisement

Coming after the dismissal of Karun Nair, Gill started from where he left in the first innings to dominate the England bowling. He reached his hundred in 130 balls. Gavaskar had scored 124 and 220 against West Indies in 1971 at Port of Spain.

In the process, Gill also became the third Indian captain after Gavaskar (vs West Indies in 1978) and Virat Kohli (vs Australia in 2014) to score two hundreds in a Test match. The 25-year-old also became the second player after Kohli to score three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain.

List of players with 200, 100 in same Test

Player Scores Opponent Venue Year Doug Walters (AUS) 242 & 103 West Indies Sydney 1969 Sunil Gavaskar (IND) 124 & 220 West Indies Port of Spain 1971 Lawrence Rowe (WI) 214 & 100* New Zealand Kingston 1972 Greg Chappell (AUS) 247* & 133 New Zealand Wellington 1974 Graham Gooch (ENG) 333 & 123 India Lord's 1990 Brian Lara (WI) 221 & 130 Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) 2001 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 319 & 105* Bangladesh Chittagong 2014 Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) 204 & 104* West Indies Perth 2022 Shubman Gill (IND) 269 & 161 England Edgbaston 2025

India set England 608-run target During his 162-ball innings, Gill plundered 13 fours and eight sixes and forged two century-plus partnerships to put India in total command. The Indian captain stitched 110 runs in 103 balls with Rishabh Pant (65) for the fourth wicket and 175 runs in 208 balls with Ravindra Jadeja (69) for the fifth wicket.

Advertisement