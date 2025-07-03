Shubman Gill becomes second-youngest Indian captain to score Test double hundred, surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list

Shubman Gill became the second-youngest Indian captain to score a Test double hundred on Thursday, surpassing the likes of legendary Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Having started the day on 114 not out, Gill continued his rich vein of form on English conditions for his highest individual score in the longest format of the game on the second day of the second Test against England in Birmingham.

At the time of reaching his maiden double hundred, Gill was aged at 25 years and 298 days. Legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (23 years & 39 days) still holds the record for youngest Indian captain to reach a Test double century. Tendulkar (26 years & 189 days) and Kohli (27 years & 260 days) are placed third and fourth in the list.

He also became the sixth Indian captain to hit a double hundred in Tests after the likes of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. While Kohli had seven double hundreds, the rest of the pack had one each during their time as Indian captain.

Youngest Indian captain to Test double hundred

Player Age Opponent Venue Year MAK Pataudi 23y 39d England Delhi 1964 Shubman Gill 25y 298d England Edgbaston 2025 Sachin Tendulkar 26y 189d New Zealand Ahmedabad 1999 Virat Kohli 27y 260d West Indies North Sound 2016

Records by Shubman Gill in IND vs ENG 2nd Test Shubman Gill's double hundred was also the first in nine years by an Indian captain in an overseas Test after Kohli's 200 against West Indies in 2016 at North Sound.

Shubman Gill also became the first Asian captain to hit a double hundred in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan held the previous record when he scored 193 against England at Lord's in 2011.

With this double hundred, Gill also joined the likes of Rahul Dravid (202 vs England in 2002 at The Oval) and Gavaskar (221 vs England at The Oval in 1979) as the only third Indian to score a double century on English soil.

