Shubman Gill becomes second-youngest Indian captain to score Test double hundred, surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list

Shubman Gill became the second-youngest Indian captain to score a Test double hundred on Thursday, surpassing the likes of legendary Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Having started the day on 114 not out, Gill continued his rich vein of form on English conditions for his highest individual score in the longest format of the game on the second day of the second Test against England in Birmingham.
At the time of reaching his maiden double hundred, Gill was aged at 25 years and 298 days. Legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (23 years & 39 days) still holds the record for youngest Indian captain to reach a Test double century. Tendulkar (26 years & 189 days) and Kohli (27 years & 260 days) are placed third and fourth in the list.
He also became the sixth Indian captain to hit a double hundred in Tests after the likes of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. While Kohli had seven double hundreds, the rest of the pack had one each during their time as Indian captain.
|Player
|Age
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|MAK Pataudi
|23y 39d
|England
|Delhi
|1964
|Shubman Gill
|25y 298d
|England
|Edgbaston
|2025
|Sachin Tendulkar
|26y 189d
|New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|1999
|Virat Kohli
|27y 260d
|West Indies
|North Sound
|2016