Shubman Gill blamed for changing second-new ball on Day 2 of IND vs ENG Lord's Test; 'Indians showing little patience'

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif was unimpressed with Shubman Gill's captaincy tactics on the second day of the ongoing third Test against England on Friday at Lord's. Starting on an overnight score of 251/4, England were taken aback with Jasprit Bumrah doing the damage.

The premier Indian pacer dismissed Joe Root (104), Ben Stokes (44) and Chris Woakes (0) in a devastating seven-ball burst, reducing the home side from 251/4 to 271/7 within the blink of an eye. However, things changed for India after the visitors changed the second new ball.

India have taken the second-new ball on Day 1 in the 81st over. But captain Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj didn't look happy with the condition of the ball and asked for a change in the 91st over. Their request was duly obliged.

The ball was once again changed in the 99th over but India failed to reap rewards. As a result, England rode on a 84-run stand between Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse to take the score past the 300-run mark. Kaif felt Indians lacked patience with the ball.