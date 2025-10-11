Shubman Gill blamed for Yashasvi Jaiswal's run out in IND vs WI 2nd Test; Ex-India coach says ‘…Gill needed to agree’

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar put the entire blame on Shubman Gill for the run out of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 morning of the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi on Saturday. The incident took place on the second ball of the second over of the day.

After driving Jayden Seales through mid-wicket, Jaiswal immediately went off for a single. Gill, who was at the non-strikers end, started innitially, but upon seeing the ball at the fielder's hand, turned back at the last moment. Jaiswal, who was half-way down the pitch by then, had to return back but fell short of crease as Tevin Imlach did the rest behind the wickets.

In complete disbelief, Jaiswal slammed his forehead with his hand and argued with Gill that it was a striker's call. Bangar, who on-air at that time, opined Gill might though about the speed of the shot before turning back for the run. “He immediately went off after the drive. Gill started initially and then said 'no',” Bangar, who was India's batting coach from 2014 to 2019, continued.

