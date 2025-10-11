Shubman Gill catches Virat Kohli after 10th Test hundred during IND vs WI 2nd Test, becomes second Indian captain to…

Shubman Gill became the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli score five Test hundreds in a calendar year after the 26-year-old reached his 10th three-figure mark in the longest format on Saturday on the second day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It was Gill's fifth Test hundred in seven matches as captain.

Starting on an overnight score of 20 and after an unfortunate run out of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over of the day, Gill led the Indian team from the front with two fifty-plus partnerships. First, the Indian captain forged 91 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) for the third wicket before stitching another 100-plus runs with first Test centurion Dhruv Jurel.

Having taken over the Test reins from Rohit Sharma, Gill showed captaincy pressure doesn't affect his batting with four hundreds (including a double ton) in England a couple of months back. Before Gill, only Kohli achieved this feat twice in 2017 and 2018.

Gill's fifth Test hundred in 12 innings as captain, also placed him behind England's Sir Alastair Cook (nine innings) and legendary Sunil Gavaskar (10 innings), who have reached five tons faster than the Punjab lad. 2025 has been Gill's one of the best years in the longest format of the game, accumulating 940-plus runs in 14 innings at an average of 72.3.

India declare first innings at 518/5 Meanwhile, India declared their first innings at 518/5 after Dhruv Jurel was clean bowled by Roston Chase for 44. Gill remained unbeaten at 129 off 196 balls, studded with 16 fours and two sixes. In fact, it was Gill's highest individual score in home Tests surpassing his 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad in 2023.

