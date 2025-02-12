Shubman Gill celebrates rise in ICC ODI Rankings with splendid hundred during IND vs ENG clash in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill celebrated his rise in the latest ICC ODI Rankings with a majestic hundred against England in the third and final ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The India vice-captain, who has been in sublime form in the ODI series with back-to-back fifties, raced to his seventh century in 95 balls to assert his dominance over the Englishmen.

To add to that, Shubman Gill became the first Indian player to score a hundred in his 50th ODI and also the quickest in terms of innings to seven centuries in the format. Shubman Gill was finally dismissed for a well-made 112 after misjudging a wrong 'un from Adil Rashid.

During his stay in the crease, Shubman Gill played 102 balls, which included 14 fours and three sixes.

In the process, Shubman Gill also became the fifth player in the world to score hundreds across formats at a single venue. Faf du Plessis (Johannesburg), David Warner (Adelaide Oval), Babar Azam (Karachi) and Quinton de Kock (Centurion) achieved the feat before Gill.

Four Indians in top 10 among batters Earlier in the day, the Indian vice-captain closed in on top-ranked Babar Azam in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters. Following his back-to-back fifties in the first two matches against England in Nagpur and Cuttack, Shubman Gill gained one place to be just five points behind the former Pakistan captain, who is adorning the top slot.

India captain, Rohit Sharma, who returned to form in Cuttack with a majestic 119, is currently third in the rankings and is within 13 points of Babar Azam. Another Indians in the top 10 are Virat Kohli, who dropped two places to sixth while Shreas Iyer gained a place to be 10th.