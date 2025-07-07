Shubman Gill clears the air on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘India has enough talent’

Team India created history on Sunday as they defeated England for the first time ever at Edgbaston, and that too with a mammoth margin of 336 runs. The young Team India were helped by the capable shoulders of two pacers: Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, each of whom took a six-for in the first and second innings respectively, helping the visitors capture all 20 wickets in the match.

The victory is also special not just because of who was in the side, but also because of who was sitting out. India have arguably the world's best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, in their squad, but the pacer's recent injuries have meant that he can only play in three matches of the five-match series to manage his workload.

Bumrah had played for India in the first match and even took a five-for in that game. With around 15 days between then and the next match in London, the pacer would have enough time to recover and come back fresh, but a formal announcement was still awaited when India captain Shubman Gill went into the post-match press conference.

Shubman Gill clarifies Bumrah's participation for 3rd Test: At the post-match presentation, former England cricketer Michael Atherton asked Gill if Bumrah would play in the third Test, and the India captain replied with an emphatic, “Definitely.”

Gill was also full of praise for his two star pacers, who took 17 wickets in the match, negating the need for any additional help.

In response to a similar question by Cheteshwar Pujara, Gill said, “It was impressive. Jab aapke do fast bowlers 17 wickets lete hain, toh captaincy easy ho jati hai. (When two of your pacers combine to take 17 wickets, captaincy becomes easy.) [Jasprit] Bumrah didn’t play in this match, but I think India has enough talent. The players that we have slotted in the squad are our country’s best bowlers, and they all have the capability to take 20 wickets in any condition.”