A rejuvenated team India will take on Sri Lanka from July 27 for three match T20I and ODI series. The series will mark a couple of milestones like Gautam Gambhir taking over as the new India head coach, Suryakumar Yadav taking charge as the Indian captain and Shubman Gill taking over as next vice-captain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the series, Gill talked about a lot of topics, including how he is looking at the next opportunity and the kind of relationship he shares with new head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking about team India's approach for the Sri Lanka series, Gill said, "We are the world champions, and we will look to play accordingly, and, hopefully, we will have more success under the new coaching staff. This is the first time I am working with him (Gambhir). But during those two net sessions, his intent and communication have been very clear. He is very clear about which player he wants to work with at a particular time and on which areas he wants to work with him," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gill also said that Surya and Gambhir's communication style is similar and everyone in the team management is on the same page. He said, "I think everybody is on the same page. I have played under Surya bhai, and I think both their (Gambhir and Suryakumar) way of communication and thinking is similar."

Shubman Gill on his T20 performances: Gill also reflected on his performance in the T20 format prior to the 20-over World Cup. He said, "My performance in T20Is before the World Cup this year wasn't how I had expected it to be. Hopefully, going forward, in the upcoming cycle - I think we play 30-40 T20Is [before the next T20 World Cup] - I can improve my performance when it comes to batting, and also [we can improve] as a team," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the young batter scored over 400 runs at this year's IPL but still couldn't find a berth in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Instead, Gill was among the 4 reserves that travelled to West Indies and USA.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!