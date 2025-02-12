Shubman Gill continues love-affair in Ahmedabad continued as the Indian vice-captain notched up his seventh ODI hundred on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the third and final one-dayer against England. Having scored back-to-back fifties in the first two matches in Nagpur and Cuttack, Shubman Gill's century puts him and the Indian team into a good stead going into the next week's ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Despite losing Rohit Sharma as early as in the second over, Shubman Gill anchored the Indian innings with a 104-ball 112, while also putting on two century stands with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer along the way.

During his stay in the middle, Shubman Gill broke several records, including an unique feat of becoming the first Indian to scored hundreds across formats at a single venue.

Hundreds at a single venue across formats

Player Venue Hashim Amla (South Africa) Wanderers, Johannesburg David Warner (Australia) Adelaide Oval Babar Azam (Pakistan) National Stadium, Karachi Quinton de Kock (South Africa) Centurion Shubman Gill Motera, Ahmedabad

Most international hundreds since 2022

Player Centuries (since 2022) Shubman Gill (India) 13 Joe Root (England) 13 Virat Kohli (India) 11 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 11 Travis Head (Australia) 11

Shubman Gill also became the first Indian player to score a hundred in his 50th ODI and also the fastest to reach seven ODI centuries (in terms of innings).

Fastest Indians to 7 ODI hundreds

Player Innings Shubman Gill 50 Shikhar Dhawan 54 Virat Kohli 63 KL Rahul 66

Indian players with most hundreds at age 25

Player Hundreds Sachin Tendulkar 40 Virat Kohli 26 Shubman Gill 13 Virender Sehwag 13 Yuvraj Singh 11

With this hundred, Shubman Gill also surpassed South African Hashim Amla for most runs in his first 50 ODI innings.

Most runs in first 50 ODI innings