Shubman Gill continues love-affair in Ahmedabad continued as the Indian vice-captain notched up his seventh ODI hundred on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the third and final one-dayer against England. Having scored back-to-back fifties in the first two matches in Nagpur and Cuttack, Shubman Gill's century puts him and the Indian team into a good stead going into the next week's ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Despite losing Rohit Sharma as early as in the second over, Shubman Gill anchored the Indian innings with a 104-ball 112, while also putting on two century stands with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer along the way.
During his stay in the middle, Shubman Gill broke several records, including an unique feat of becoming the first Indian to scored hundreds across formats at a single venue.
|Player
|Venue
|Hashim Amla (South Africa)
|Wanderers, Johannesburg
|David Warner (Australia)
|Adelaide Oval
|Babar Azam (Pakistan)
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
|Centurion
|Shubman Gill
|Motera, Ahmedabad
|Player
|Centuries (since 2022)
|Shubman Gill (India)
|13
|Joe Root (England)
|13
|Virat Kohli (India)
|11
|Babar Azam (Pakistan)
|11
|Travis Head (Australia)
|11
Shubman Gill also became the first Indian player to score a hundred in his 50th ODI and also the fastest to reach seven ODI centuries (in terms of innings).
|Player
|Innings
|Shubman Gill
|50
|Shikhar Dhawan
|54
|Virat Kohli
|63
|KL Rahul
|66
|Player
|Hundreds
|Sachin Tendulkar
|40
|Virat Kohli
|26
|Shubman Gill
|13
|Virender Sehwag
|13
|Yuvraj Singh
|11
With this hundred, Shubman Gill also surpassed South African Hashim Amla for most runs in his first 50 ODI innings.
|Player
|Runs
|Shubman Gill
|2503
|Hashim Amla
|2486
|Imam-ul-Haq
|2386
|Fakhar Zaman
|2262
|Shai Hope
|2247
