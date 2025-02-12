Shubman Gill continues love-affair in Ahmedabad; 5 records India batter broke post hundred in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill scored 112 runs off 104 balls against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He became the first Indian player to score a hundred in his 50th ODI and also the fastest to reach seven ODI centuries.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Feb 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the 3rd ODI against England.(ANI)

Shubman Gill continues love-affair in Ahmedabad continued as the Indian vice-captain notched up his seventh ODI hundred on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the third and final one-dayer against England. Having scored back-to-back fifties in the first two matches in Nagpur and Cuttack, Shubman Gill's century puts him and the Indian team into a good stead going into the next week's ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Despite losing Rohit Sharma as early as in the second over, Shubman Gill anchored the Indian innings with a 104-ball 112, while also putting on two century stands with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer along the way.

During his stay in the middle, Shubman Gill broke several records, including an unique feat of becoming the first Indian to scored hundreds across formats at a single venue.

Hundreds at a single venue across formats

PlayerVenue 
Hashim Amla (South Africa)Wanderers, Johannesburg 
David Warner (Australia)Adelaide Oval 
Babar Azam (Pakistan) National Stadium, Karachi 
Quinton de Kock (South Africa)Centurion 
Shubman GillMotera, Ahmedabad 

 

Most international hundreds since 2022

PlayerCenturies (since 2022) 
Shubman Gill (India)13
Joe Root (England)13
Virat Kohli (India)11
Babar Azam (Pakistan)11
Travis Head (Australia)11

Shubman Gill also became the first Indian player to score a hundred in his 50th ODI and also the fastest to reach seven ODI centuries (in terms of innings).

Fastest Indians to 7 ODI hundreds

PlayerInnings 
Shubman Gill50
Shikhar Dhawan54
Virat Kohli63
KL Rahul 66

Indian players with most hundreds at age 25

PlayerHundreds
Sachin Tendulkar40
Virat Kohli 26
Shubman Gill13
Virender Sehwag13
Yuvraj Singh11

With this hundred, Shubman Gill also surpassed South African Hashim Amla for most runs in his first 50 ODI innings.

Most runs in first 50 ODI innings

PlayerRuns 
Shubman Gill2503 
Hashim Amla2486 
Imam-ul-Haq2386 
Fakhar Zaman2262 
Shai Hope2247 
First Published:12 Feb 2025, 06:26 PM IST
