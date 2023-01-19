Amid the clouds of below-average performance of the Indian cricket team, some young players are beaming as a ray of hope. After Ishan Kishan, 23-year-old Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian player on Wednesday to score a double-hundred in the One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand. Riding on the backs of such beautiful innings, India successfully defeated the Kiwis in the first ODI.
After the match, Gill confessed that initially he was not thinking about scoring a double century and he realized the reality of it very late.
"I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling, at times, I wanted to unleash. I am glad I could do it in the end. Sometimes when the bowlers are on top, you need to put the pressure back on them. The idea was to avoid dot balls, show some intent, and hit hard into the gaps. That is what I focused on doing," said Gill during the post-match presentation.
"Was not really thinking of a double century, but once I hit sixes in the 47th over, I did feel that I could get there. Before that, I was playing the ball on merit. He (Kishan) is one of my best mates. I was there when he scored his ODI double-hundred and it was special. It feels nice when you want to do something special and everything you try comes off. It (double ton) has sunk in pretty well. However, the game turned out to be much closer than we anticipated," Gill added.
The young player has broken several records including the fastest Indian to score 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. Gill has broken the records of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to complete 1,000 runs, a feat Gill achieved in just 19 ODI innings. At the world stage, currently, Pakistani player Fakhar Zaman has the record for the fastest 1,000 in just 18 innings.
Gill also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of the highest individual score against New Zealand in an ODI. Tendulkar's undefeated 186 against the Kiwis in Hyderabad was one of his best knocks.
