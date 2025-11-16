Shubman Gill doubtful for remainder of IND vs SA Test series after India captain's neck injury deteriorates: Report

Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ongoing first Test against South Africa and his participation in the second Test is in doubt after the Indian captain spent the whole night on Saturday at a city hospital due to a neck spasm he suffered. The skipper experienced a pain on the back of neck just after he slog-swept Simon Harmer for a boundary on the third ball he faced at the Eden Gardens on the second day of the Test match.

The right-hander retired hurt immediately and was taken under medical supervision. Although the injury didn't not serious at all initially, he had to be admitted in a hospital with his neck in a cervical collar.

According to a RevSportz report, Gill's pain intensified dramatically, thus casting a serious uncertainty over his availability in the second Test in Guwahati, which starts on November 22.

The report started that Gill is admitted under Dr. Saptarshi Basu and a medical board has been created as a precautionary measure. He also underwent a series of examinations and will remain in hospital at least till Monday, before any decision is taken.

Usually, a neck spasm takes almost a week to heal, with serious cases may take up several weeks. Even if it takes a week for Gill to heal completely, the Indian skipper in all likely will miss the second Test.

the BCCI had shared an update on Gill's injury, stating he has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test. "Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.

"He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said in a release on Sunday morning.

Rishabh Pant to lead India in Shubman's absence On day 2, Rishabh Pant led the side on Gill's absence and will continue to do so, if the Indian skipper fails to recover in time. Meanwhile, the Indian team is on a verge of victory on the third day itself. After bundling South Africa for a paltry 159 in the first innings, the Indians managed 189 runs in their first essay to take a 30-run lead.