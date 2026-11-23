India captain finally broke his silence on Mohammed Siraj's omission from the first Test against New Zealand after both the teams played out a frustrating draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. India went with a four-pace attack which featured Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anhsul Kamboj over Siraj.

Needing eight wickets to win on the final day, India were able to dismiss three New Zealand batters before Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors for 43 overs, as the hosts finished their second innings at 239/5 in 120 overs. India captain Shubman Gill shook hands with the New Zealand batters with less than an hour remaining in the match.

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Leaving out Siraj came with a lot of criticism as former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri questioning the team management's strategies. Gill explained the decision to leave out Siraj was purely based on the current form of the players at disposal.

“Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days,” Gill told reporters at the post-match press conference on Monday. The Indian captain also revealed that he had a word with Siraj about his omission.

"I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," added the Indian captain.

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Why India vs NZ Test was called off 1 hour before? Gill, who was seen discussing the situation with head coach Gautam Gambhir before the match was called off, said the Indian pace attack had already put in considerable work and that extending the game by a few overs was unlikely to change the outcome.

“If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe but fast bowlers were tired, they have bowled almost 50 overs in the match, all of them,” Gill explained. "So, and also keeping, there's a quick turnaround with the next match in only three days with travel tomorrow. So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And, didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much," said the Indian captain.

Shubman Gill satisfied with India's show Despite missing out on victory, Gill was satisfied with India's overall performance, particularly their batting effort and the manner in which they challenged the hosts across different phases of the contest. “Yeah, definitely. I think we were quite impressive,” he said.