India captain finally broke his silence on Mohammed Siraj's omission from the first Test against New Zealand after both the teams played out a frustrating draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. India went with a four-pace attack which featured Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anhsul Kamboj over Siraj.

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Needing eight wickets to win on the final day, India were able to dismiss three New Zealand batters before Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors for 43 overs, as the hosts finished their second innings at 239/5 in 120 overs. India captain Shubman Gill shook hands with the New Zealand batters with less than an hour remaining in the match.

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Leaving out Siraj came with a lot of criticism as former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri questioning the team management's strategies. Gill explained the decision to leave out Siraj was purely based on the current form of the players at disposal.

“Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days,” Gill told reporters at the post-match press conference on Monday. The Indian captain also revealed that he had a word with Siraj about his omission.

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"I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," added the Indian captain.

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Why India vs NZ Test was called off 1 hour before? Gill, who was seen discussing the situation with head coach Gautam Gambhir before the match was called off, said the Indian pace attack had already put in considerable work and that extending the game by a few overs was unlikely to change the outcome.

“If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe but fast bowlers were tired, they have bowled almost 50 overs in the match, all of them,” Gill explained. "So, and also keeping, there's a quick turnaround with the next match in only three days with travel tomorrow. So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And, didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much," said the Indian captain.

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Shubman Gill satisfied with India's show Despite missing out on victory, Gill was satisfied with India's overall performance, particularly their batting effort and the manner in which they challenged the hosts across different phases of the contest. “Yeah, definitely. I think we were quite impressive,” he said.

"I think touring away from home. And we challenged them in all the areas. That was the important thing for us even when we came with the ball in the first innings. I think we did decently well. And then obviously with the bat, everyone chipped in, only two hundreds but then we got almost 700 runs, which is a lot," the Indian captain said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in