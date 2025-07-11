Shubman Gill fumes at umpires over ball-change drama; Mohammed Siraj asks ‘This is a 10-over-old ball? Seriously?’

India captain Shubman Gill was left fuming at the on-field umpire after the visiting players were not happy with the quality of the ball used on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's. The incident took place during the 91st over of the England innings and eighth over on the second day.

Unhappy with the condition of the ball, the Indian captain asked for a replacement, which the umpires duly obliged at 90.4 overs. However, the Indian players, particularly Gill wasn't happy with the replacement ball, thus calling for an animated chat with the umpire Sharfudduola.

Earlier on Day 1, India were given a new ball after the 80th over mark. Ideally, the replacement ball should have been 10-overs old, but Gill felt it wasn't so, leading to his displeasure. Mohammed Siraj, who was nearby, also seemed unhappy with the ball.

“Mohammed Siraj asks ‘This is a 10-over-old ball? Seriously?” Siraj was heard as saying. The ball-change drama didn't end there as the ball was once again changed after 48 legitimate deliveries at 98.4 overs.

Earlier in the first hour of play, Jasprit Bumrah rocked the England batters with three quick wickets, including that of centurion Joe Root. Bumrah removed Root (104), Ben Stokes (44) and Chris Woakes (0) in a devastating seven-ball burst to reduce England from 251/4 to 271/7.

However, it was Jamie Smith, who scripted once another rescue story as England reached 353/7 at lunch. Smith, who scored 184 not out and 88 in the Birmingham Test, counter-attacked with a fluent fifty. Currently, Smith is batting on 51, with Brydon Carse (33 batting) offering solid support in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand worth 82 runs.