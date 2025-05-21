Shubman Gill gears up for England Tests amid IPL 2025 as Gujarat Titans captain practices with red-ball in Ahmedabad

Amidst rumours of succeeding Rohit Sharma as India's next Test captain, Shubman Gill has started preparations for the upcoming tour of England after the Gujarat Titans skipper was seen practicing with the red ball at the nets at the Narendra Modi Stadium for a brief period.

Gujarat Titans have been prolific under Gill in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2022 champions are one of three teams to have officially qualified for the playoffs. With two more matches to go in their league stage, Gujarat Titans will now fight for the top two spot.

On Wednesday, while most of his teammates focused on power-hitting and death-over strategies, Gill took some time out of the slam-bang format to home his skills with the red cherry. According to IANS, the right-hander drove and defended, thus giving a hint of how seriously he is taking the five-Test series against England, starting on June 20.

India A are slated to play play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton ahead of the Test series. The two matches will take place on May 30 and June 6. The BCCI has already stated that Gill will be a part of the second game post IPL 2025 final on June 3.

Shubman Gill in contention to be India's Test captain Meanwhile, Gill is one of the few names doing the rounds to be the next India's Test captain after the retirement of Rohit. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's name has also cropped up, considering he led India in the past, but is unlikely to be appointed as a full-time captain due to workload.

