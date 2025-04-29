Shubman Gill gets Ajay Jadeja thrashing after Gujarat Titans skipper’s ‘lucky’ remark on ton-up Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja minced no words for Shubman Gill after the Gujarat Titans captain called Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking century in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 'lucky'. Replacing injured Sanju Samson in the playing XI, Suryavanshi, at 14 years and 32 days, took just three innings to become the fastest Indian and youngest overall to score an IPL hundred. In fact, he also became the youngest-ever in the world to score a T20 hundred.

Following, Gujarat Titans' eight-wicket loss, Gill was asked about Suryavanshi's knock. The Indian batter replied that the Rajasthan Royals opener was lucky to make most of his chances.

"It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day,” said Gill after the game while speaking to the host broadcaster. However, Jadeja wasn't please with Gill's remark.

"But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day,” Jadeja said during a post-match show on Star Sports.

Suryavanshi helps RR come back on track Riding on Suryavanshi's 101 off 38 balls, studded with eight fours and 11 sixes, Rajasthan Royals chased the target of 210 runs with 25 balls to spare. It was also Rajasthan Royals' first win after five consecutive defeats. Rajasthan Royals now have six points from 10 matches.