Shubman Gill gets red rose on 26th birthday in Dubai; Watch Indian Test captain's embarrassed reaction - Viral Video

The friendship between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill is no secret. Coming from Punjab and both mentored by none-other-than former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, the duo has entertained everyone on and off the field with their camaraderie. On Monday, the duo once again set the internet abuzz with the birthday celebration of Gill, who turned 26.

Advertisement

In an Instagram story, Abhishek was seen gifting a red rose to Gill, the video of which went viral on social media. Reacting to the red rose from Abhishek, Gill was left embarrassed as he hid his face with a smile. Both Abhishek and Gill are a part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad in Dubai.

Advertisement

Born in 1999, Gill first made the headlines in 2018 during the U-19 World Cup, which India won under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw. Since then, the right-hander grew in stature and is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. He has already been handed the Test captaincy and is also in line for the leadership duties in white-ball cricket.

This is the second time both Gill and Abhishek are a part of a same series. They first played together for the Indian team during the Men in Blue's T20I series against Zimbabwe in 2024. It was the same series, Gill made his debut as the Indian captain in any format.

In fact, if one can recall, Abhishek scored his maiden international hundred with Gill's bat, during the second T20I in Harare in 2024.

Advertisement